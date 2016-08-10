FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Epigenomics Q2 net loss widens to 3.3 mln euros
August 10, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Epigenomics Q2 net loss widens to 3.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG :

* Announces 2016 second quarter and six months financial results and reports on operational highlights

* Revenue increased by 159 percent in Q2 2016 over same period prior year

* EBITDA in Q2 2016 was at -3.5 million euros (Q2 2015: -2.2 million euros)

* Net loss amounted to 3.3 million euros in Q2 2016 compared to 2.5 million euros in Q2 2015

* Confirms revenue outlook for current financial year

* Epigenomics expects its liquid assets (incl. marketable securities) of 13.2 million euros ($14.72 million) at reporting date to be sufficient to fund operations well into 2017

* Expect FY EBITDA to be in range of -9.5 million to -11.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
