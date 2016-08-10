FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alexandra Reich appointed CEO of Telenor Hungary
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 10, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alexandra Reich appointed CEO of Telenor Hungary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Telenor :

* Mrs Alexandra Reich was today appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telenor Hungary and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Telenor Group.

* Reich will be part of the executive management team in Telenor Group and assumes the position no later than 1 November 2016.

* Reich will succeed Christopher Laska, who has been appointed Senior Vice President (SVP) Board Governance and Partner Relations Asia and will support the Board of Directors in Telenor's Asian business units. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
