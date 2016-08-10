FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Semiconductors
August 10, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schweizer Electronic H1 EBIT at 0.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Schweizer Electronic Ag

* Again with record order income in the first half year 2016 - order book increased by 44 pct to 175.6 million euros ($195.67 million)

* H1 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) decreased by 0.2 million euros to 4.6 million euros

* Confirms spring forecast of 2 pct turnover increase for total year 2016

* In the first half year 2016 so that order book achieved a new peak at 175.6 million euros

* H1 EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) amounted to 0.9 million euros (2015: 1.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8974 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

