a year ago
August 11, 2016 / 5:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aareal Bank Q2 oper profit rises 52 pct to 120 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank Ag

* news: aareal bank group remains on course during the second quarter of 2016 (news with additional features)

* New structured property financing business amounts to eur 3.5 billion during q2 - nearly four times previous quarter's figure

* Aareal bank group remains on course during q2 of 2016

* Consolidated operating profit of eur 120 million for period between april and june

* Full-Year outlook for 2016 affirmed: aareal bank anticipates consolidated operating profit of between eur 300 million and eur 330 million Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

