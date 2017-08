Aug 11 (Reuters) - United Internet Ag

* H1 ebit rose 28.2 percent to 303.4 million eur

* H1 ebitda rose 15.8 percent to 400.3 million eur

* H1 sales rose 7 percent to 1.951 billion eur

* Raising our contract guidance by 100,000 new contracts to approx. 900,000

* Sales and earnings guidance for full-year 2016 confirmed, contract guidance raised