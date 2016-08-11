FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Aixtron SE confirms 2016 outlook, backs GCI takeover offer
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
August 11, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aixtron SE confirms 2016 outlook, backs GCI takeover offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Aixtron SE

* Aixtron SE says challenging first-half results in line with expectations

* H1 revenue 55.5 million eur versus 80.7 million eur year ago

* Ebitda expectation for 2017 under review

* Q2 Ebit loss 11.2 million eur

* Expects to achieve for fiscal year 2016 revenues between eur 170 and 200 million

* Management and supervisory boards recommend acceptance of takeover offer by Grand Chip Investment GmbH

* Work councils also welcome offer

* GCI offer and planned transaction is deemed positive

* Management confirms 2016 outlook

* Q2 order intake 51.1 million eur

* Expects stronger revenues in second half of 2016 compared to first half

* Ebitda, ebit, net result and free cash flow are expected to improve slightly compared to 2015 but to remain negative for full year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.