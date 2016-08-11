FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cineworld Group H1 revenue up 8.4 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 11, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cineworld Group H1 revenue up 8.4 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group Plc :

* Interim dividend 5.2 penceper share

* H1 uk & ireland revenue growth of 3.0%,

* H1 ROW revenue growth of 13.9 pct on a constant currency

* H1 adjusted profit before tax remains broadly flat at 39.4 mln stg

* H1 statutory profit after tax decreased to 24.4 mln stg, predominantly due to a 6.4 mln stg one-off gain on a disposal in prior year period

* H1 admissions growth of 2.7 pct to 46.1 mln

* Group revenue growth of 8.4 pct on a statutory basis and 6.8 pct on a constant currency basis 1

* H1 ebitda growth of 9.0 pct on a statutory basis and 7.2 pct on a constant currency basis;

* Adverse currency movements of 6.1 mln stg compared to an exchange rate gain of 8.9 mln stg in prior year period

* Net debt broadly flat at 250.3 mln stg compared to 245.2 mln stg at 31 December 2015.

* Results for first half of year are in-line with our expectations

* We remain confident of delivering a performance for year as a whole in line with current market expectations." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

