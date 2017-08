Aug 11 (Reuters) - San Leon Energy Plc

* Response to press speculation

* Confirms that mr mutiu sunmonu, former managing director of shell petroleum development company of nigeria limited, is expected to be appointed as non-executive chairman

* Received equity placing orders in excess of us$200 million at 45 pence per share to complete acquisition of an indirect interest in oml 18, a nigerian oil and gas producing field