BRIEF-Mybet Holding H1 group revenue of around 24.0 mln euros

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE :

* First half-year characterised by negative revenue trend and sale of pferdewetten.de ag. New it platform started and convertible bond mandatory buyback completed

* EBIT including one-off effect pferdewetten.de ag in first half-year was around 4.8 million euros ($5.36 million)and EBIT without one-off effect -1.8 million euros

* Profit/loss for period in first half-year 2016 amounts to a clearly positive 4.2 million euros compared to previous year's -0.2 million euros

* H1 group revenue of around 24.0 million euros and thereby a decline of 16.6 percent compared to first half of previous year

* Outlook for financial year 2016 still states a revenue of 59 million to 62 million euros and an EBIT (incl. One-Off effect pferdewetten.de ag) in positive lower single-digit millions