FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Gigaset H1 EBIT rises by EUR 16.7 mln to EUR 1.4 mln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
August 11, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gigaset H1 EBIT rises by EUR 16.7 mln to EUR 1.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Gigaset AG :

* Gigaset expects a positive income from ordinary activities for 2016 after successful first two quarters

* H1 positive income from ordinary activities (income before taxes) 0.6 million euros ($669,840.00) after a loss of 9.3 million euros in previous year

* H1 EBIT improved by 16.7 million euros to 1.4 million euros

* Raises outlook for full year 2016

* Now expects a positive income from ordinary activities (income before taxes) for 2016

* Now expects 2016 EBITDA of around 20 million euros and a positive free cash flow from business operations, which will be slightly negative solely due to tax payments from past years Source text for Eikon: [ID: nEQ3P3V9Za] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.