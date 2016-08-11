FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotest H1 result after tax swings to profit of EUR 7.7 mln
August 11, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biotest H1 result after tax swings to profit of EUR 7.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Biotest AG :

* H1 revenue rose 6.4 percent to 306.1 million euros ($341.18 million)

* H1 EBIT increased considerably from 2.3 million euros to 18.2 million euros

* H1 pretax profit 13.9 million euros

* H1 profit after tax 7.7 million euros versus -2.2 million euros loss year ago

* Board of management confirms guidance of an increase in sales in low single-digit percentage range and an EBIT in range of 33 million to 35 million euros for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

