BRIEF-Demire resolves cash capital increase by 10 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Resolves cash capital increase by 10 pct

* To increase share capital up to an amount of 4,930,722 euros ($5.49 million) through partial use of available authorised capital

* Issue price of new shares is 3.45 euros per share

* To use proceeds to repay high interest financial liabilities to achieve target to reduce its interest expenses in 2016

* Following completed execution share capital will amount to 54,237,944 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)