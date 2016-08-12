BRIEF-Zeal Network H1 EBIT of 10.3 mln euros

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Zeal Network SE :

* Second interim dividend 0.70 euros per share

* Reports a solid and profitable first half of 2016 and is progressing in line with its strategic objectives

* EBIT in first half year amounted to 10.3 million euros ($11.47 million)(prior year: 18.5 million euros)

* H1 total operating performance reached to 61.4 million euros (prior year: 65.5 million euros)

* Pay-Out of second interim dividend for 2016 amounted to eur 0.70 per share

* As announced on May 17, 2016, Zeal expects full year total operating performance to be 125-135 million euros and full year EBIT to be 25-35 million euros

* H1 revenue 38.33 million euros versus 25.70 million euros year ago