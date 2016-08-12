FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Restaurant Group replaces CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group

* It has been agreed that CEO Danny Breithaupt will step down from board and leave company with immediate effect

* Board has completed initial phase of operating strategy review

* Board has decided that a new leader is needed to implement initial actions and then prioritise next phase of review

* Board is pleased to announce appointment of Andy McCue as CEO

* McCue will start with company and join board on 19th September 2016

* The business continues to trade in line with previous guidance. An update on the operating strategy review will be given at the Interim results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
