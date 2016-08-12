BRIEF-Aermont Capital says financing pre-condition satisfied for Pinewood deal

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Aermont Capital LLP:

* Update on recommended offer for Pinewood Group Plc

* Bidco and Pinewood have reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash acquisition of Pinewood

* This price (including agreed dividend) represents a value of 323.3 mln stg for entire issued ordinary share capital of Pinewood

* Price resents premium of 50.2 pct to 375 pence price of share placing by Pinewood which completed on 17 april

* Each Pinewood shareholder will be entitled to receive 563.2 pence per Pinewood share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: