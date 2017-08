Aug 15 (Reuters) - Clas Ohlson Ab

* Clas Ohlson sales development in July 2016

* Says sales decreased by 1 per cent in July to 635 msek (641)

* Says in local currencies, sales increased by 1 per cent

* Mean forecast was for July local-currency sales +4 pct yr/yr in July