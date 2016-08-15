FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LPKF H1 sales at almost 40 million euros
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
August 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LPKF H1 sales at almost 40 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG :

* Sales in first half year reached almost 40 million euros ($44.63 million), EBIT stayed negative at -3.7 million euros

* Orders received in first half of year amounted to almost 60 million euros, almost 40 pct higher than those received during first half of previous year

* For 2016, board of directors expects to achieve sales of 90 to 110 million euros and an EBIT margin of between -3 pct and +6 pct, if global economy remains stable

* For 2017, board expects an increase in sales and a clearly positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8963 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
