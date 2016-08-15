BRIEF-LPKF H1 sales at almost 40 million euros

Aug 15 (Reuters) - LPKF Laser & Electronics AG :

* Sales in first half year reached almost 40 million euros ($44.63 million), EBIT stayed negative at -3.7 million euros

* Orders received in first half of year amounted to almost 60 million euros, almost 40 pct higher than those received during first half of previous year

* For 2016, board of directors expects to achieve sales of 90 to 110 million euros and an EBIT margin of between -3 pct and +6 pct, if global economy remains stable

* For 2017, board expects an increase in sales and a clearly positive result