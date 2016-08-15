FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop reiterates forecast, to pay EUR1.40 dividend
August 15, 2016

BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop reiterates forecast, to pay EUR1.40 dividend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop Ag

* H1 EPS 0.90 EUR

* H1 profit fell 2 percent to 48.7 million EUR

* H1 revenue rose 1.2 percent to 101.8 million EUR

* EBIT: EUR88.8 million

* Eearnings before tax excluding measurement gains/losses: EUR65.0 million

* FFO: EUR1.16 per share

* Revenues of EUR101.8 million (+1.2 percent year on year)

* Earnings before taxes (EBT) declined from EUR61.5 million to EUR60.1 million (-2.3 percent)

* Earnings per share now stand at EUR0.90, after falling from EUR0.92

* Revenue: EUR101.8 million

* Earnings per share: EUR0.90

* Net operating income (NOI) of EUR91.7 million in first half of 2016

* EBIT climbed by 0.7 percent to EUR88.8 million.

* EBT excluding valuation gains/losses rose by 2.3 percent from EUR63.6 million to EUR65.0 million

* Consolidated profit fell accordingly by 2.0 percent, from EUR49.7 million to EUR48.7 million

* Deutsche Euroshop management team is sticking to its forecast for financial year 2016 and aims to pay a dividend of EUR1.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
