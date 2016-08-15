BRIEF-Deutsche Euroshop reiterates forecast, to pay EUR1.40 dividend

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop Ag

* H1 EPS 0.90 EUR

* H1 profit fell 2 percent to 48.7 million EUR

* H1 revenue rose 1.2 percent to 101.8 million EUR

* EBIT: EUR88.8 million

* Eearnings before tax excluding measurement gains/losses: EUR65.0 million

* FFO: EUR1.16 per share

* Net operating income (NOI) of EUR91.7 million in first half of 2016

* EBT excluding valuation gains/losses rose by 2.3 percent from EUR63.6 million to EUR65.0 million

* Deutsche Euroshop management team is sticking to its forecast for financial year 2016 and aims to pay a dividend of EUR1.40 per share