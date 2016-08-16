BRIEF-John Menzies H1 underlying profit rises, flags impact from new UK wage

Aug 16 (Reuters) - John Menzies Plc :

* H1 revenue 1.00 bln stg versus 1.00 bln stg year ago

* H1 pretax profit 3.0 mln stg versus 5.8 mln stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 8 pct to 5.4 pence per share

* Exceptional items charged in period were 10.0 mln stg(2015: 6.2 mln stg) relating to a goodwill write-down (7.2 mln stg) and net transactional costs of 2.8 mln stg

* Expects full year outturn to be in line with our expectations even before allowing for positive impact of foreign exchange rates

* Additional wage cost in 2016 is now estimated to be 1.6 mln stg, and we are on track to mitigate this increase with a number of improvement initiatives

* Benefitted from cover price increases in period and from one-off events such as EU referendum

* Aviation turnover up 7 pct in H1

* Media declines offset by strong Euro 2016 stickers sales

* New UK national living wage legislation commenced in April 2016 and as expected, has had a significant impact on our distribution business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: