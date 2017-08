Aug 19 (Reuters) - Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* Successfully executes capital increase and announces time-table for delisting

* Proceeds from capital increase, amounting to approximately 53 million euros ($60.00 million)

* Expects delisting to become effective on August 30, 2016 by end of day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8834 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)