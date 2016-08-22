FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Getinge fires chief executive
August 22, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Getinge fires chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Getinge

* Replacement of president & CEO getinge group:Joacim Lindoff appointed acting president & CEO of Getinge Group

* Says President & CEO Alex Myers is leaving his position

* Says change will be effective as of today

* Says Board of Directors and Alex Myers have different views on the future direction of the Getinge Group and the board has therefore concluded that a replacement of the President & CEO is necessary

* Says process to recruit a new president & CEO of the Getinge Group will commence immediately

* Lindoff recently served as executive vice president of the business area Infection Control and has since January 1, 2016, headed up Getinge Surgical Workflows and is a member of the executive team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
