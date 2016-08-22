FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz H1 FFO I up at 8.3 mln euros
August 22, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz H1 FFO I up at 8.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :

* WCM continues growth path with half-year results and plans dividend pay-out for 2016

* H1 FFO I stands at 8.3 million euros (prev. year: 0.2 million euros)

* Management board reaffirms 2016 forecast

* First dividend pay-out since operational restart planned for full year 2016

* H1 EPRA NAV rose to 335.0 million euros or 2.54 euro per share (year-end 2015: 290.6 million euros or 2.38 euro per share)

* Rental income for first six months of current year rose significantly to 15.4 million euros versus 2.2 million euros for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
