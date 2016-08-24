FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldbach Group H1 revenue up 3.2 pct at CHF 234 million
August 24, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Goldbach Group H1 revenue up 3.2 pct at CHF 234 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Goldbach Group AG :

* H1 revenue growth of 3.2 pct to 234 million Swiss francs ($242.94 million)

* H1 EBITDA came to 13.3 million francs and EBIT was 11.8 million francs, corresponding to growth of 12.2 pct and 10.1 pct respectively

* H1 net result attributable to the shareholders came to 3.7 million francs, compared to 2.4 million francs in the prior year

* Is standing by its financial goals for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9632 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

