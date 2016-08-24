FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 24, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Windeln.de H1 adj EBIT loss at 15.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Windeln De AG :

* Extends growth in Europe, German shop segment as expected impacted by regulatory changes in China and new ERP system in second quarter

* Grew by 35 pct year-on-year in first half of year, with revenues of 101.6 million euros ($114.74 million)

* Adjusted EBIT was -15.6 million euros in first half of year (prior year: -4.0 million euros)

* As already published in July, windeln.de is anticipating year-on-year growth of around 25 pct in its continuing operations to approximately 200 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

