a year ago
BRIEF-Costain Group says H1 underlying operating profit up 21 pct
#Financials
August 24, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Costain Group says H1 underlying operating profit up 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Costain Group Plc :

* Interim dividend up 15 percent to 4.3 pence per share

* Revenue increased to 791.4 mln stg(2015: 621.1 mln stg)

* Underlying operating profit up 21 pct to 15.8 mln stg(2015: 13.1 mln stg)

* Record order book of 3.9 bln stg, up 5 pct on June 2015

* Post period-end acquisition of SSL for 17.0 mln stg further enhances technology integration capability

* Over 90 pct of order book is repeat business

* Over 1.4 bln stg of revenue secured for FY 2016 by June 30 (2015: over 1.2 bln stg secured for FY 2015)

* Costain remains on course to deliver a result for year in line with board's expectations - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
