BRIEF-Sportech H1 revenue up marginally, in talks over potential football pools sale
#Casinos & Gaming
August 24, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sportech H1 revenue up marginally, in talks over potential football pools sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sportech Plc :

* H1 revenue 17.8 million stg versus 17.2 million stg year ago

* Six month total group EBITDA of £11.1m in line with that reported in prior year (£11.0m)

* Six month EBITDA from continuing channels 1 increased by 5 pct to £11.1m from £10.6m

* Discussions continue regarding a possible sale of football pools

* We look forward to delivering further progress in 2016 as we endeavour to return group to growth - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

