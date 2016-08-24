FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore H1 adj. EBITDA $4.02 bln
August 24, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Glencore H1 adj. EBITDA $4.02 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc

* H1 adjusted ebitda 4.0 billion usd

* H1 adjusted ebitda $4,020 million versus $4,611 million year ago

* H1 adjusted ebit $875 million versus $1,412 million year ago

* Full year unit cost estimates have been reduced to reflect stronger than expected cost improvements over year to date

* H1 marketing adjusted ebit increased by 14% to $1.2 billion, supported by strong contributions from metals & minerals

* Targeting even lower net funding and net debt of $31-32 billion and $16.5-17.5 billion by end of 2016

* Glencore CEO says "demand for our commodities has remained healthy and prices are increasingly reflecting the individual supply conditions of each commodity." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

