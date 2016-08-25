BRIEF-Handelsbanken says sold all A-shares in Industrivarden

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Handelsbanken sells stake in Industrivarden :

* Handelsbanken has divested all of its A-shares in Industrivarden

* Handelsbanken says the shares have been acquired by Swedish and international institutional investors

* Says transaction will result in a capital gain for Handelsbanken of approximately SEK 750 million, which will have a positive impact on Handelsbanken's earnings in q3 of 2016

* Says expected positive impact on Handelsbanken's common equity tier 1 ratio is estimated at approximately 0.6 percentage points

* Says price is set to SEK 153.25 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson and Niklas Pollard)