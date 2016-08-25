BRIEF-CRH interim dividend up, sees FY earnings above 3 bln eur

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Crh Plc

* H1 pretax profit 407 million eur versus 63 million eur year ago

* Interim dividend up 1.6 percent to 0.188 eur per share

* H1 EBITDA 1.12 billion eur

* H1 operating profit 588 million eur versus 189 million eur year ago

* On track to deliver year-end debt metrics at or below normalised levels

* While impact of Brexit unclear for medium term, H2 outlook for European operations is for a continuation of H1 trends

* In Americas, we expect positive momentum seen in construction markets during first half of year to continue into second half

* Expect further progress in second half with full year reported EBITDA in excess of 3 billion euros