BRIEF-CRH interim dividend up, sees FY earnings above 3 bln eur

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Crh Plc
* H1 pretax profit 407 million eur versus 63 million eur year ago
* Interim dividend up 1.6 percent to 0.188 eur per share
* H1 EBITDA 1.12 billion eur
* H1 operating profit 588 million eur versus 189 million eur year ago
* On track to deliver year-end debt metrics at or below normalised levels
* While impact of Brexit unclear for medium term, H2 outlook for European operations is for a continuation of H1 trends
* In Americas, we expect positive momentum seen in construction markets during first half of year to continue into second half
* Expect further progress in second half with full year reported EBITDA in excess of 3 billion euros Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)