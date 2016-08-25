BRIEF-STV reports 50 percent rise in first-hlaf pretax profit

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Stv Group Plc

* H1 revenue rose 5 percent to 56.2 million stg

* Interim dividend up 33 percent to 4 penceper share

* H1 pretax profit £10.2m, +50 percent

* Stv national airtime revenue is expected to be down 6% in q3, resulting in a cumulative position from january to september of down 3%

* Strong growth in regional market during first half is expected to continue, up 18% in q3, with a cumulative position from january to end september up 20%