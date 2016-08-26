BRIEF-Restaurant Group says to close or sell 33 underperforming outlets

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc :

* H1 revenue rose 3.4 pct to 358.7 mln stg

* H1 pretax profit 36.6 mln stg versus 38 mln stg year ago

* H1 EPS down 3.0 pct to 14.3p on a trading basis and down to 11.2p on a statutory basis

* Interim dividend maintained at 6.8p per share, reflecting

* Confidence in our current trading forecast

* Trading in line; full year guidance for 52 weeks maintained

* Challenging trading period across leisure brands; good performance from pubs and concessions

* Operating profit down 4.4 pct to 37.5 mln stg

* Strong free cash flow of 35.8 mln stg

* Seven new sites opened in first half (2015: 12)

* 24 to 28 new sites expected to open in 2016 (2015: 44)

* 33 underperforming sites across business identified for closure or sale, with an associated 39.3 mln stg charge made in first half

* Asset value of a further 29 sites written down, reflected in 17.8 mln stg non-cash impairment charge

* Exceptional charge of 59.1 mln stg reflecting prospective site closures and 29 site asset value impairments

* Frankie & Benny's performance has suffered due to insufficient focus on value, unsuccessful menu development and poor operational execution

* Taking action at Frankie & Benny's on pricing, proposition and customer service

* Trading has improved slightly in recent weeks, with like-for-like sales for first 34 weeks of 2016 down 3.7 pct

* We are confident that a strong focus on execution and careful cost control will result in an outcome for full year in line with our previous guidance (adjusted PBT of 74 mln stg - 80 mln stg for 52 week year)

