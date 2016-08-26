FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Computacenter expects modest progress in FY adj pretax profit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 26, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Computacenter expects modest progress in FY adj pretax profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc :

* Says interim results for six months ended 30 June 2016

* Interim dividend 7.2 pence per share

* Says challenging H1 for UK business due to a reduction in services volumes driving a decline in services, hardware margins

* Says profit performance from French business significantly ahead of management's expectations

* Says due to decrease in profitability, adjusted diluted earnings per share down 10.0 percent to 15.3 pence (H1 2015: 17.0 pence) in H1 2016

* Says H1 profit before tax of 23.6 million stg, a decrease of 66.6 per cent in actual currency (H1 2015: 70.7 million stg)

* Says H1 diluted earnings per share decreased by 73.0 per cent to 13.2 pence for period (H1 2015: 48.8 pence)

* Says H1 adjusted services revenue down 1.2 per cent on a constant currency basis to 498.0 million stg,

* Says h1 adjusted services revenue increased by 1.8 per cent in actual currency 2 (H1 2015: 489.2 million stg)

* Says interim dividend of 7.2 pence per share

* Says net funds 3 at 30 june 2016 was 96.6 million stg compared to 44.9 million stg at June 30 2015

* Says first half of 2016 finished slightly better than we had anticipated at time of our Q1 trading update in April 2016

* Says board expects full year to show modest progress in our adjusted profit before tax, as compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.