BRIEF-Computacenter expects modest progress in FY adj pretax profit

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc :

* Says interim results for six months ended 30 June 2016

* Interim dividend 7.2 pence per share

* Says challenging H1 for UK business due to a reduction in services volumes driving a decline in services, hardware margins

* Says profit performance from French business significantly ahead of management's expectations

* Says due to decrease in profitability, adjusted diluted earnings per share down 10.0 percent to 15.3 pence (H1 2015: 17.0 pence) in H1 2016

* Says H1 profit before tax of 23.6 million stg, a decrease of 66.6 per cent in actual currency (H1 2015: 70.7 million stg)

* Says H1 diluted earnings per share decreased by 73.0 per cent to 13.2 pence for period (H1 2015: 48.8 pence)

* Says H1 adjusted services revenue down 1.2 per cent on a constant currency basis to 498.0 million stg,

* Says h1 adjusted services revenue increased by 1.8 per cent in actual currency 2 (H1 2015: 489.2 million stg)

* Says interim dividend of 7.2 pence per share

* Says net funds 3 at 30 june 2016 was 96.6 million stg compared to 44.9 million stg at June 30 2015

* Says first half of 2016 finished slightly better than we had anticipated at time of our Q1 trading update in April 2016

* Says board expects full year to show modest progress in our adjusted profit before tax, as compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)