Aug 29 Konecranes Abp :
* Received an order for 12 RTGs from South Carolina Ports Authority in Charleston, South Carolina
* Cranes will be delivered to SCPA's Wando Welch terminal in port of Charleston in early fall 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Breakingviews
Sponsored Topics
Next In Company News
BRIEF-Cathedral Energy provides update on its credit facility and initiation of strategic alternatives process
* Cathedral energy services provides update on its credit facility and initiation of strategic alternatives process
BRIEF-Thinfilm and Jones deliver automated application of NFC OpenSense tags
* Thinfilm and Jones deliver automated application of NFC OpenSense tags to Pharma Packaging on high-speed production line Source text for Eikon:
GLOBAL MARKETS-Most Asia stocks slide on Fed officials' rate comments, dollar firms
* Asia ex-Japan stocks off 1 pct on Fed rate hike expectations