BRIEF-DEAG H1 sales down at 78.9 million euros

Aug 30 (Reuters) - DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Publishes half-year result and confirms forecast for financial year 2016

* H1 sales of 78.9 million euros (H1 2015: 118.7 million euros) and EBIT of -3.8 million euros (H1 2015: -7.9 million euros)

* Is optimistic about reaching planned EBIT of 3 to 5 million euros for whole financial year 2016

* Despite "Brexit", English market remains highly attractive to DEAG, which is why company is examining opportunistic acquisition opportunities there as well

* Executive board expects continued dynamic growth, particularly since six large rock tours are currently in preparation for 2017