BRIEF-Bunzl H1 adjusted pretax profit rises

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bunzl Plc

* H1 revenue 3.447 billion stg versus 3.135 billion stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 11 percent to 13 pence per share

* Half-Year report

* H1 adjusted profit before income tax* at 210.6 mln stg versus 187.0 mln stg year earlier

* Eight acquisitions announced to date in 2016, including three announced today, with committed spend of 101 mln stg

* Board is confident that Bunzl's well positioned businesses will develop further and that prospects for group are positive - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)