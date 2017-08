Aug 30 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing SE :

* Sixt Leasing (Switzerland) executes full takeover of SXB Managed Mobility AG in Switzerland

* Acquisition of remaining 50 pct of joint venture with Swisscom subsidiary Business Fleet Management AG

* Further step in internationalisation of fleet management business segment