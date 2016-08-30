FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-USU Software H1 EBIT at 2.6 million euros
#Software
August 30, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-USU Software H1 EBIT at 2.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - USU Software AG :

* Confirms revenue and earnings guidance for 2016 after strong business performance

* Net profit (IFRS) in first half of 2016 amounted to 2,258 thousand euros (Q1-Q2 2015: 2,373 thousand euros)

* Revenue growth of 7.7 pct in Q2 2016 compared with previous year

* H1 EBIT 2,594 thousand euros (Q1-Q2 2015: 2,458 thousand euros)

* Lifted its revenue (IFRS) by 13.7 pct year-on-year to 34,031 thousand euros in first six months of 2016 fiscal year (Q1-Q2 2015: 29,925 thousand euros)

* Moreover, by end of 2017, revenue is expected to increase to over 100 million euros, including around 15 million euros in growth through acquisitions, with further expansion in operating margin on basis of adjusted EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

