August 31, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Det norske and Lotos make North Sea oil discovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Det norske said:

* announces that drilling of exploration well 25/2-18 S on the Langfjellet prospect in the North Sea (PL 442) is about to be completed

* Well encountered a gross oil column of 109 meters in the Vestland Group

* Preliminary volume estimates for discovery are in range of 24 to 74 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Will evaluate discovery with regards to a potential development together with other discoveries in area

* Following successful drilling results at langfjellet, licensees have identified further prospectivity within license

* Det norske is operator and holds a 90 percent working interest in pl442. Lotos exploration and production norge as holds remaining 10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
