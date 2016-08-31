FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Isra Vision 9-month EBT up 15 pct at 16.2 mln euros
August 31, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Isra Vision 9-month EBT up 15 pct at 16.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Isra Vision AG :

* Isra continues profitable growth - outlook on strong fourth quarter

* Annual forecast specified: revenues to increase over 10 pct, overproportional growth of earnings margins

* 9-month revenues at 84.3 million euros ($93.98 million), plus 10 pct (Q3-YTD-14/15: 76.4 million euros)

* 9-month earnings per share (EPS) plus 18 pct at 2.60 euros (Q3-YTD-14/15: 2.20 euros)

* 9-month EBT at 16.2 million euros, plus 15 pct (Q3-YTD-14/15: 14.1 million euros)

* Target of company remains to grow diversified across industries and regions and to exceed revenue mark of 150 million euros in medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
