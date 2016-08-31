BRIEF-888 first-half pretax rises 39 pct, says Q3 started well

Aug 31 (Reuters) - 888 Holdings Plc

* H1 pretax profit rose 39 percent to 27.8 million usd

* H1 revenue rose 19 percent to 262 million usd

* Revenue increased by 19% to us$262.0m (h1 2015: us$220.0m)

* Profit before tax increased by 39% to us$27.8m (h1 2015: us$20.0m)

* With strong momentum board remains confident of delivering against expectations for full year

* Trading in q3 has started well with average daily revenue until 27 august 2016 15 per cent. Above strong previous year comparatives