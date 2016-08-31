FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biotage to invest in biomolecule purification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Biotage Ab

* Biotage invests in biomolecule purification

* Says company invests 15 mln DKK into biomolecule area through subscription of new shares in Danish company Chreto Aps

* Says has an option, but no obligation, to acquire all of outstanding shares in Chreto up and until 31 december 2018 at pre-set value of 600 DKK per share

* Post the closing of the current investment round, Biotage will own approximately 22 percent of Chreto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

