BRIEF-Biotage to invest in biomolecule purification

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Biotage Ab

* Biotage invests in biomolecule purification

* Says company invests 15 mln DKK into biomolecule area through subscription of new shares in Danish company Chreto Aps

* Says has an option, but no obligation, to acquire all of outstanding shares in Chreto up and until 31 december 2018 at pre-set value of 600 DKK per share

* Post the closing of the current investment round, Biotage will own approximately 22 percent of Chreto