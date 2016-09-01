FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SCA takes restructuring measures in France, sees costs at SEK 500 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 1, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SCA takes restructuring measures in France, sees costs at SEK 500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - SCA

* Continues to improve efficiency of tissue production in Europe

* Says total costs are expected to amount to approximately 500 million Swedish crowns ($58 million), of which about SEK 470 million will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in q3 of 2016

* The remaining costs will be recognized as an item affecting comparability in the fourth quarter of 2016

* Of these costs, approximately SEK 340 million is expected to affect cash flow

* Says to implement restructuring measures at its production plants in Hondouville and Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray, France

* Says measures will lead to lower production costs and increased competitiveness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5698 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.