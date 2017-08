Sept 2 (Reuters) - Bancorp Wealth Management New Zealand Ltd :

* Said on Thursday had acquired one of New Zealand's freight transport operators

* Said acquisition would add around NZ$6 million in revenue to Bancorp in the first full year of ownership

* The full financial impact of the business acquisition will flow through into the 2017 financial year and be EPS positive from day one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)