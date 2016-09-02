FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Haldex shares suspended after trade above ZF bid level
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
September 2, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Haldex shares suspended after trade above ZF bid level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Haldex AB

* Trading halt in Haldex AB, according to a press release from Nasdaq Stockholm

* Trade was suspended in the Swedish brake system maker Haldex' share just before the closing bell

* Shares rose as much as 4.3 pct to 104.00 SEK - above a 100 SEK ($11.7) bid for the firm by German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen

* Shares traded above ZF's bid for the first time since Germany's SAF Holland on Aug. 25 withdrew a bid made earlier for Haldex

* Haldex' board has recommended ZF Friedrichshafe's bid, which runs through Sept. 30

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.5448 Swedish crowns Stockholm Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.