BRIEF-Haldex shares suspended after trade above ZF bid level

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Haldex AB
* Trading halt in Haldex AB, according to a press release from Nasdaq Stockholm
* Trade was suspended in the Swedish brake system maker Haldex' share just before the closing bell
* Shares rose as much as 4.3 pct to 104.00 SEK - above a 100 SEK ($11.7) bid for the firm by German automotive supplier ZF Friedrichshafen
* Shares traded above ZF's bid for the first time since Germany's SAF Holland on Aug. 25 withdrew a bid made earlier for Haldex
* Haldex' board has recommended ZF Friedrichshafe's bid, which runs through Sept. 30
$1 = 8.5448 Swedish crowns Stockholm Newsroom