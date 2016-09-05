BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says FDA extends regulatory review period for ideglira

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S said late on Friday:

* The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the regulatory review period for IDegLira, the fixed-ratio combination of insulin degludec and liraglutide in adults with type 2 diabetes.

* the FDA informed Novo Nordisk that a three-month extension was required in order to complete its review of the new drug application (NDA) for IDegLira.

* Novo Nordisk submitted the NDA to the FDA in September 2015, and with the extension of the review the action date is now expected in December 2016.