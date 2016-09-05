FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says FDA extends regulatory review period for ideglira
#Healthcare
September 5, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novo Nordisk says FDA extends regulatory review period for ideglira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk A/S said late on Friday:

* The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the regulatory review period for IDegLira, the fixed-ratio combination of insulin degludec and liraglutide in adults with type 2 diabetes.

* the FDA informed Novo Nordisk that a three-month extension was required in order to complete its review of the new drug application (NDA) for IDegLira.

* Novo Nordisk submitted the NDA to the FDA in September 2015, and with the extension of the review the action date is now expected in December 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

