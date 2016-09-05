Sept 5 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Positive results from the copd salford lung study
* Announce positive results from copd salford lung study published in nejm and presented at european respiratory congress
* Results from sls provide robust evidence that will enable healthcare community to begin to understand how choice of copd treatment can significantly influence patient outcomes. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
RPT-Olympus in legal dispute with whistleblower Woodford over pension
LONDON, Sept 2 Olympus, the Japanese medical equipment and camera maker, is suing former CEO and whistleblower Michael Woodford in a multimillion-pound legal row over allegations of wrongdoing surrounding an executive pension plan.
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron, Hitachi High-Technologies
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.59 million)
Indonesia asks Alibaba's Jack Ma to advise its e-commerce development
JAKARTA/BEIJING, Sept 5 Indonesia has asked the chairman of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Jack Ma, to act as adviser in the development of the Southeast Asian country's nascent e-commerce industry, according to a video released by the government.