a year ago
BRIEF-Dechra Pharmaceuticals full year revenue up 21.7 pct
September 5, 2016 / 6:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dechra Pharmaceuticals full year revenue up 21.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Final dividend 12.91 penceper share

* Fy revenue rose 21.7 percent to 247.6 million stg

* Total dividend 18.46 penceper share

* Preliminary results announcement

* Fy revenue growth in our existing eu pharmaceuticals segment was 5.7pct (at cer)

* Product development pipeline continues to deliver results: recently launched products osphos  and zycortal  gaining good market penetration.

* Geographical expansion enhancing revenue growth with good performance in poland and canada and new start-up in austria.

* Although we anticipate a degree of uncertainty following brexit, business is naturally hedged by its geographical spread and international sourcing

* Any significant downturn in uk economy may impinge on growth rates; however, we do not anticipate any material effect on group.

* Fy group underlying operating profit growth was 20.9pct at cer for 2016

* Including non-underlying items, group's reported fy profit after tax of £12.5 million decreased by 27.7pct at cer (35.9pct at aer)

* We delivered fy underlying operating profit of £52.9 million, representing a growth of 20.9pct compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
