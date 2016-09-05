BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse makes cash offer of SEK 110/share for Haldex

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Knorr-Bremse Ag makes cash offer of SEK 110/share for Haldex:

* Knorr-Bremse announces an all cash offer of SEK 110.00 per share to the shareholders of Haldex

* Says total offer value for all outstanding shares in Haldex amounts to SEK 4,863,756,700

* Says Offer Exceeds Offers Announced By SAF Holland gmbh on 14 july 2016 and ZF Friedrichshafen ag on 4 august 2016 by SEK 15.58 per share and SEK 10.00 per share, respectively

* Says offered price represents a premium of 29.0 per cent compared to closing price of sek 85.25 for haldex share on 13 July 2016

* Says acceptance period for offer is expected to begin on or about 27 September 2016 and expire on or about 5 December 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)