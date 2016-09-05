FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse makes cash offer of SEK 110/share for Haldex
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
September 5, 2016 / 6:24 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Knorr-Bremse makes cash offer of SEK 110/share for Haldex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Knorr-Bremse Ag makes cash offer of SEK 110/share for Haldex:

* Knorr-Bremse announces an all cash offer of SEK 110.00 per share to the shareholders of Haldex

* Says total offer value for all outstanding shares in Haldex amounts to SEK 4,863,756,700

* Says Offer Exceeds Offers Announced By SAF Holland gmbh on 14 july 2016 and ZF Friedrichshafen ag on 4 august 2016 by SEK 15.58 per share and SEK 10.00 per share, respectively

* Says offered price represents a premium of 29.0 per cent compared to closing price of sek 85.25 for haldex share on 13 July 2016

* Says acceptance period for offer is expected to begin on or about 27 September 2016 and expire on or about 5 December 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.