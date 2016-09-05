FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
September 5, 2016 / 6:39 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Haldex says will evaluate third public offer since mid-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Haldex

* Information from Haldex in relation to the public offer by knorr Bremse to the shareholders in Haldex

* Says the Haldex board will evaluate offer and announce its opinion on offer in accordance with applicable regulations and in good time to provide shareholders with guidance in relation to outstanding offers for Haldex

* Says board of Haldex has retained Lazard as financial adviser and Mannheimer Swartling as legal adviser

* Says Knorr-Bremse AG has today announced a public takeover offer for all shares in Haldex offering SEK 110.00 per Haldex share, which is 10.0 per cent higher than ZF Friedrichshafen AG's offer of SEK 100.00 per Haldex share For the original story click here: bit.ly/2cAGEl6 Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

