a year ago
BRIEF-Metro to implement preparatory measures for a demerger of the group
September 5, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Metro to implement preparatory measures for a demerger of the group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Metro AG :

* Management board and supervisory board of Metro AG decide to implement preparatory measures for a demerger of the Metro Group

* It is planned to transfer wholesale and food specialist businesses and further related activities to an independent stock-listed company, whereas consumer electronics business will basically remain part of today's Metro AG

* It is intended to create new growth perspectives by putting strategic and organisational focus of two independent trading companies on their respective business activities

* Has further determined assets to be separated from Metro AG and has thus taken a decision on capital structures of two future companies

* Demerger is to take place by way of a spin-off in accordance with German Transformation Act (Umwandlungsgesetz)

* It is planned to submit demerger proposal for resolution to next annual general meeting of Metro AG

* Current shareholders of Metro AG will presumably hold a share of about 90% in new wholesale and food specialist business in proportion to their current shareholdings

* Remaining 10 pct share will be held by Metro AG

* It is planned to complete demerger by mid-2017

* All shares of new wholesale company will be admitted to stock exchange trading upon completion of demerger

* It is not planned to increase share capital of Metro AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
